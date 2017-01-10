There will be lane closures on University Ave between Hagerty Road and Solano Drive for approximately 20 days for the installation of a High-Intensity Activated crossWalk traffic signal. University Avenue lane closures scheduled There will be lane closures on University Ave between Hagerty Road and Solano Drive for approximately 20 days for the installation of a High-Intensity Activated crossWalk traffic signal.

