Unified Community Action march draws larger-than-expected crowd
Unified Community Action march draws larger-than-expected crowd More than 1,500 people participated in Saturday's march in downtown Las Cruces Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kdx0mU After speeches from many local communities activists, over a thousand people marched through downtown Las Cruces, Saturday January 21, 2017, in solidarity with the marches taking place across the country. Protesters gathered to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affrique (May '12)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|249
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|7
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC