U.S. Marshals Apprehend one of New Me...

U.S. Marshals Apprehend one of New Mexico's Most Wanted Violent/Gang Fugitives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

Las Cruces, NM-On today's date, members of the South-West Investigative Fugitive Taskforce received information that the fugitive may be near Hatch , NM. SWIFT team member's investigation revealed that Fugitive Estevan Banegas may have been staying at his girlfriend's house in Salem, NM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? 9 hr Kohlikohn 5
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10) Jan 11 FacePalmingINTENSELY 35
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 11 Djordan 48
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 3
Ivan Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 8
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC