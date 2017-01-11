Television program to feature Las Cru...

Television program to feature Las Cruces, Organs

Television program to feature Las Cruces, Organs New Mexico True Television program will be broadcast twice on two stations this weekend, and rebroadcast next weekend Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jwvQmn LAS CRUCES - A weekly television program aimed at inspiring travel and tourism throughout New Mexico will focus this weekend's episode on Las Cruces, the Organ Mountains, New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, and Chala's Wood Fire Grill, in Mesilla. The program, New Mexico True Television , will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on KFOX-TV , at 10 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 on KRWG-TV.

