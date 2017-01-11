Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial
After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Court Wednesday.
