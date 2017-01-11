Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial

Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Co Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial DEMING - After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Co Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2im2BER DEMING - After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Court Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 7 hr lastgear 7,116
News N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10) 18 hr FacePalmingINTENSELY 35
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Wed Djordan 48
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 3
Ivan Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 8
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) Dec 21 Tammy 17
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC