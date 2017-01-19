Some Las Crucens organize to oppose O...

Some Las Crucens organize to oppose Obamacare repeal

Fast-paced efforts by a Republican-controlled Congress to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act have sparked some Las Crucens to organize opposition to the move. Some Las Crucens organize to oppose Obamacare repeal LAS CRUCES - Fast-paced efforts by a Republican-controlled Congress to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act have sparked some Las Crucens to organize opposition to the move.

