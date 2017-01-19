Some Las Crucens organize to oppose Obamacare repeal
Fast-paced efforts by a Republican-controlled Congress to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act have sparked some Las Crucens to organize opposition to the move. Some Las Crucens organize to oppose Obamacare repeal LAS CRUCES - Fast-paced efforts by a Republican-controlled Congress to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act have sparked some Las Crucens to organize opposition to the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|7 hr
|joedoe911
|7
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|7,117
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC