Ruidoso school board president and village executive Greg Cory has announced he will leave the mountain community at the end of January to become president and CEO of Western Heritage Bank. Ruidoso's Greg Cory to lead Western Heritage Bank RUIDOSO - Ruidoso school board president and village executive Greg Cory has announced he will leave the mountain community at the end of January to become president and CEO of Western Heritage Bank.

