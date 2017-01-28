Report: Do a Ana County children still plagued bya
Despite modest gains in some key areas, many DoA a Ana County children continue to feel the effects of high poverty rates and a lack of early childhood education options. Report: DoA a Ana County children still plagued by poverty LAS CRUCES - Despite modest gains in some key areas, many DoA a Ana County children continue to feel the effects of high poverty rates and a lack of early childhood education options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Range Rider
|Sun
|Pissed
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Sun
|I KNOW WHERE
|51
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|volks
|7,120
|affrique (May '12)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|249
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|7
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC