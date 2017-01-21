Rain delays New Mexico red chile harvest LAS CRUCES - The unusually wet winter in DoA a Ana County is delaying the harvest of red chile for some farmers. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kdoBzO LAS CRUCES - The unusually wet winter in DoA a Ana County has its benefits, such as infusing desert land with much-needed moisture and taking nutrient-carrying rain to plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.