Railroad museum offering myriad activities thisa

The Las Cruces Railroad museum is hosting several activities this week for people of all ages to enjoy! Mrs. Prickett's Story Time for Children will be at 11 a.m. Thursday. Join Mrs. Railroad museum offering myriad activities this week The Las Cruces Railroad museum is hosting several activities this week for people of all ages to enjoy! Mrs. Prickett's Story Time for Children will be at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.