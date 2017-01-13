Proposed Vado speedway to be discusse...

Proposed Vado speedway to be discussed at meeting

12 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

District 1 DoA a Ana County Commissioner Billy G. Garrett will host a community meeting in Vado to discuss a proposed speedway within the community. Proposed Vado speedway to be discussed at meeting LAS CRUCES - District 1 DoA a Ana County Commissioner Billy G. Garrett will host a community meeting in Vado to discuss a proposed speedway within the community.

