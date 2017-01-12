PHOTOS: B17 Aluminum OverCast Tour
PHOTOS: B17 Aluminum OverCast Tour The B17G, "Aluminum Overcast," sits on the runway at the Las Cruces International Airport, Thursday, January 12, 2017. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jBJvsc The view from the bombardier compartment in the nose of the B17G, "Aluminum Overcast," as it flew over Las Cruces, Thursday, January 12, 2017, The plane and fly over is part of the "B17 Aluminum Overcast Tour," sponsored by the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association 555.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|20 hr
|lastgear
|7,116
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC