Palmer subdivision planned water outage
LAS CRUCES - Residents and businesses in the Palmer Subdivision could experience water outages and discolored water due to valve exercising activities between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 3. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.
