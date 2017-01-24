Residents and businesses in the Palmer Subdivision could experience water outages and discolored water due to valve exercising activities between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 3. Palmer subdivision planned water outage Residents and businesses in the Palmer Subdivision could experience water outages and discolored water due to valve exercising activities between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 3. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kqPxfu LAS CRUCES - Residents and businesses in the Palmer Subdivision could experience water outages and discolored water due to valve exercising activities between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 3. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

