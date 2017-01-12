Palestinians being stripped of land, ...

Palestinians being stripped of land, rights, American bishop reports

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

An American bishop told Vatican Radio that "the tension is palpable" in the Holy Land as prospects for a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine founder. Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico, reported on his experiences traveling as part of the Holy Land Coordination, which annually sends bishops from Europe, South Africa, and North America to visit Christians in the troubled region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr Phillip 7,117
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? 22 hr joedoe911 3
News N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10) Jan 11 FacePalmingINTENSELY 35
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 11 Djordan 48
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 3
Ivan Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 8
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC