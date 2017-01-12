Palestinians being stripped of land, rights, American bishop reports
An American bishop told Vatican Radio that "the tension is palpable" in the Holy Land as prospects for a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine founder. Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico, reported on his experiences traveling as part of the Holy Land Coordination, which annually sends bishops from Europe, South Africa, and North America to visit Christians in the troubled region.
