Officials: Latest decision in Texas vs. NM water lawsuit favors south
Some irrigators said Monday they're hopeful a decision reached by a federal water agency in recent days may boost the chances of a settlement in a Supreme Court water lawsuit between Texas and New Mexico over the Rio Grande in south-central New Mexico. Officials: Latest decision in Texas vs. NM water lawsuit favors south LAS CRUCES - Some irrigators said Monday they're hopeful a decision reached by a federal water agency in recent days may boost the chances of a settlement in a Supreme Court water lawsuit between Texas and New Mexico over the Rio Grande in south-central New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Susanne M
|7,114
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Gutierrezmarin88
|47
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC