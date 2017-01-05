A police officer accused of being naked when he opened his home door for a pizza delivery woman in November is no longer employed with the Las Cruces Police Department, police officials and his attorney confirmed. Officer accused of indecent exposure no longer with LCPD LAS CRUCES - A police officer accused of being naked when he opened his home door for a pizza delivery woman in November is no longer employed with the Las Cruces Police Department, police officials and his attorney confirmed.

