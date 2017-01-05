Officer accused of indecent exposure no longer with LCPD
A police officer accused of being naked when he opened his home door for a pizza delivery woman in November is no longer employed with the Las Cruces Police Department, police officials and his attorney confirmed. Officer accused of indecent exposure no longer with LCPD LAS CRUCES - A police officer accused of being naked when he opened his home door for a pizza delivery woman in November is no longer employed with the Las Cruces Police Department, police officials and his attorney confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Pachuco
|7,111
|Ivan
|Dec 30
|Tammy
|7
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC