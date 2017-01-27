NMSU's Studio G expansion will aid studenta

Students across the New Mexico State University system with an idea for a business now have access to an online entrepreneurship curriculum NMSU's Studio G expansion will aid student entrepreneurs Students across the New Mexico State University system with an idea for a business now have access to an online entrepreneurship curriculum Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jGarHx LAS CRUCES - Students across the New Mexico State University system with an idea for a business now have access to an online entrepreneurship curriculum and network of expert advisers, thanks to Arrowhead Center's Next Generation Entrepreneurship program.

