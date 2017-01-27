NMSU professor to discuss 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'a

NMSU professor to discuss 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' in China lecture It's a centuries-old game that originated in China but is played around the world. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jGs4ax LAS CRUCES - It's a centuries-old game that originated in China but is played around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.