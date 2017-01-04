The New Mexico State University police officer who fired two shots at a gun-wielding student in November, striking him once in the leg, has been cleared of wrongdoing by the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. NMSU officer cleared in on-campus shooting LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico State University police officer who fired two shots at a gun-wielding student in November, striking him once in the leg, has been cleared of wrongdoing by the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

