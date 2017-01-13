NMSU helps small businesses with energy efficiency
NMSU helps small businesses with energy efficiency NMSU work has focused on encouraging pollution prevention, and economic and energy efficiency in hospitality industry. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jEYqC7 A team from the New Mexico State University College of Engineering helped the Desert View Inn and R & C Sumthins Ice Cream Shop in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, with pollution prevention and energy efficiency assessments.
