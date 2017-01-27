NMSU Estate Planning Conference for Womena

Women control more than half the personal wealth in the United States - more than $14 trillion, according to a recent study by the Bank of Montreal's Wealth Institute - and that number is expected to rise to more than $20 trillion over the next three NMSU Estate Planning Conference for Women celebrates 10 years Women control more than half the personal wealth in the United States - more than $14 trillion, according to a recent study by the Bank of Montreal's Wealth Institute - and that number is expected to rise to more than $20 trillion over the next three Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jGBVgc LAS CRUCES - Women control more than half the personal wealth in the United States - more than $14 trillion, according to a recent study by the Bank of Montreal's Wealth Institute - and that number is expected to rise to more than $20 trillion over the next three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.