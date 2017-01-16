When the New Mexico Legislature convenes Tuesday, the House will, for the first time, preserve video recordings of its meetings and post them online for people to view at their convenience. NM House webcasts will be archived online LAS CRUCES - When the New Mexico Legislature convenes Tuesday, the House will, for the first time, preserve video recordings of its meetings and post them online for people to view at their convenience.

