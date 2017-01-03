NM Fire/PD Station with $14M Price Ta...

NM Fire/PD Station with $14M Price Tag Nears Completion

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Jan. 06--LAS CRUCES -- Construction on a $14 million fire and police station on the East Mesa is slated to be substantially finished by the end of January, city officials said this week. Now, two floors of the three-story East Mesa Public Safety Complex are mostly finished, and the third floor is about 50 percent done, said Eric Martin, the city's facilities management administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr Giving 7,112
Ivan Dec 30 Tammy 7
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) Dec 21 Tammy 17
Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ... Dec 21 Tammy 1
News Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10) Dec 19 lillianna spedalieri 14
News dispatch centers closing Dec 14 Julio 17
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,249

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC