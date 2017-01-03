NM Fire/PD Station with $14M Price Tag Nears Completion
Jan. 06--LAS CRUCES -- Construction on a $14 million fire and police station on the East Mesa is slated to be substantially finished by the end of January, city officials said this week. Now, two floors of the three-story East Mesa Public Safety Complex are mostly finished, and the third floor is about 50 percent done, said Eric Martin, the city's facilities management administrator.
