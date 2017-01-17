Newly drilled wells help sustain city's watera

The final piece of the puzzle is being put in place right now by Las Cruces Utilities to bring three newly drilled wells into full water production by February 1st. Newly drilled wells help sustain city's water supply The final piece of the puzzle is being put in place right now by Las Cruces Utilities to bring three newly drilled wells into full water production by February 1st.

