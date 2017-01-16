New America students heed MLK's call to serve "Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others.' " - Martin Luther King Jr. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2iFPfU8 Janae Graves, left, and Diego Vasquez, both with the New America School, help to sort and organize a storage container at El Caldito soup kitchen Monday morning as part of a service project on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

