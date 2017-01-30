Mother pleaded with authorities hours beforea

Mother pleaded with authorities hours...

The mother of the man fatally shot last week by a Las Cruces police officer said she warned authorities that her son had mental health issues hours before he was killed. Mother pleaded with authorities hours before fatal shooting The mother of the man fatally shot last week by a Las Cruces police officer said she warned authorities that her son had mental health issues hours before he was killed.

