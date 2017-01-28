Melendres, Hadley Ave., East Idaho Ave. and 17tha

There will be a road closure at the intersection of North Melendres Street and West Hadley Avenue for three days beginning Monday, Jan. 30, for street improvements. Melendres, Hadley Ave., East Idaho Ave. and 17th Street road closures begin Jan. 30 LAS CRUCES - There will be a road closure at the intersection of North Melendres Street and West Hadley Avenue for three days beginning Monday, Jan. 30, for street improvements.

