Man pleads guilty to murder in killing of fellowa

A Minnesota man serving life behind bars for two murders was convicted of a third murder Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges in the 2015 beating death of a fellow prisoner at a state prison west of Las Cruces. Man pleads guilty to murder in killing of fellow prisoner LAS CRUCES - A Minnesota man serving life behind bars for two murders was convicted of a third murder Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges in the 2015 beating death of a fellow prisoner at a state prison west of Las Cruces.

