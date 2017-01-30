Magistrate Court to perform Valentine...

Magistrate Court to perform Valentine's Daya

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

DoA a Ana Magistrate Court Presiding Judge Norman Osborne announced Monday that the court,110 Calle de Alegra, will continue its tradition of having a courtroom set aside for weddings on Valentine's Day Magistrate Court to perform Valentine's Day weddings LAS CRUCES - DoA a Ana Magistrate Court Presiding Judge Norman Osborne announced Monday that the court,110 Calle de Alegra, will continue its tradition of having a courtroom set aside for weddings on Valentine's Day Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jMxkeR LAS CRUCES - DoA a Ana Magistrate Court Presiding Judge Norman Osborne announced Monday that the court,110 Calle de Alegra, will continue its tradition of having a courtroom set aside for weddings on Valentine's Day To be married at the Magistrate Court, couples must bring in their marriage license, which can be obtained at the DoA a Ana County Clerk's office, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Range Rider Sun Pissed 1
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Sun I KNOW WHERE 51
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 26 volks 7,120
affrique (May '12) Jan 23 anonymous 249
News High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10) Jan 21 joedoe911 120
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Jan 21 joedoe911 7
News N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10) Jan 11 FacePalmingINTENSELY 35
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC