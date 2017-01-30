Magistrate Court to perform Valentine's Daya
LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana Magistrate Court Presiding Judge Norman Osborne announced Monday that the court, 110 Calle de Alegra, will continue its tradition of having a courtroom set aside for weddings on Valentine's Day. To be married at the Magistrate Court, couples must bring in their marriage license, which can be obtained at the Doña Ana County Clerk's office.
