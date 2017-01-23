LCPS high school schedules under review LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools is reviewing the current class schedule at the four, comprehensive high schools. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jSc3AV LAS CRUCES - Is the current class schedule at the four, comprehensive high schools in Las Cruces the best option for serving the educational needs of students? That question is the basis for several surveys that staff, parents and high school students have been asked to answer in recent days.

