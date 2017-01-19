LCPS announces Nakamura Award winners LAS CRUCES - Bernadine Cotton, Christina Parra and Lisa Ehlers McCullers won this year's professional development award. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5B9cE LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools and the LCPS Professional Development Center have announced that Bernadine Cotton, a teacher at Tombaugh Elementary School, Christina Parra, a teacher a Sierra Middle School, and Lisa J. Ehlers McCullers, a teacher at Arrowhead Park Early College High School, have all been awarded the 2016 Dr. Sandra K. Nakamura Professional Development Excellence Award.

