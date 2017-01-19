LCPS announces Nakamura Award winners
LCPS announces Nakamura Award winners LAS CRUCES - Bernadine Cotton, Christina Parra and Lisa Ehlers McCullers won this year's professional development award. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5B9cE LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools and the LCPS Professional Development Center have announced that Bernadine Cotton, a teacher at Tombaugh Elementary School, Christina Parra, a teacher a Sierra Middle School, and Lisa J. Ehlers McCullers, a teacher at Arrowhead Park Early College High School, have all been awarded the 2016 Dr. Sandra K. Nakamura Professional Development Excellence Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|4 hr
|Kohlikohn
|5
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|7,117
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC