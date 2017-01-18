Las Cruces teen to attend Trump inaguration
Las Cruces teen to attend Trump inaguration LAS CRUCES - Angel Salinas, an eighth-grader at Lynn Middle School, will be at Donald Trump's inauguration. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jzKQD1 Angel Salinas, 13, talks about how he was selected to attend the Presidential Inauguration, seen here at the Starbucks on University, Saturday January 14, 2017.
