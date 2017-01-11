Las Cruces police close intersection due toa
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Don Roser Drive and Missouri Avenue while Las Cruces Police conduct an investigation near that area. Las Cruces police close intersection due to investigation LAS CRUCES - Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Don Roser Drive and Missouri Avenue while Las Cruces Police conduct an investigation near that area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|13 hr
|Djordan
|48
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Billue
|7,115
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC