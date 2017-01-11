Las Cruces police close intersection due toa

Las Cruces police close intersection ...

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Don Roser Drive and Missouri Avenue while Las Cruces Police conduct an investigation near that area. Las Cruces police close intersection due to investigation LAS CRUCES - Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area of Don Roser Drive and Missouri Avenue while Las Cruces Police conduct an investigation near that area.

