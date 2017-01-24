Las Cruces felon sentenced in federal firearmsa

Richard Isaac Quezada, 34, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced yesterday afternoon in federal court to 46 months in prison for violating the federal firearms laws by illegally possessing a firearm. Las Cruces felon sentenced in federal firearms case ALBUQUERQUE - Richard Isaac Quezada, 34, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced yesterday afternoon in federal court to 46 months in prison for violating the federal firearms laws by illegally possessing a firearm.

