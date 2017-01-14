Las Cruces City Council to vote on proposeda

Las Cruces city councilors will vote Tuesday on a proposal by City Manager Stuart Ed to reorganize several city offices and departments.Ed presented the proposal in a city council meeting Monday. Las Cruces City Council to vote on proposed reorganization Las Cruces city councilors will vote Tuesday on a proposal by City Manager Stuart Ed to reorganize several city offices and departments.Ed presented the proposal in a city council meeting Monday.

