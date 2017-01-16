Las Crucens urged to raise their voices in troubling time
A 14-year-old girl, who has overcome early-childhood difficulty speaking, stood and raised her voice Monday, to the acclaim of hundreds. Las Crucens urged to raise their voices in troubling time A 14-year-old girl, who has overcome early-childhood difficulty speaking, stood and raised her voice Monday, to the acclaim of hundreds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Phillip
|7,117
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Sun
|joedoe911
|3
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC