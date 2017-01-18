Las Cruces Catholic Schools, which includes Holy Cross and St. Mary's High School, will have an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2. Holy Cross schedules open house Feb. 2 LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Catholic Schools, which includes Holy Cross and St. Mary's High School, will have an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jBgKip LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Catholic Schools, which includes Holy Cross and St. Mary's High School, will have an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2. The open house is open to existing and new families interesting in new enrollment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.