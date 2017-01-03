Hard Road Trio to perform at the Publ...

Hard Road Trio to perform at the Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

The Hard Road Trio, a Las Cruces-based bluegrass and Americana group, is the first act in the Silver City Public Library's Spring 2017 Concert Series. The group will be performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr Francisco 7,110
Ivan Dec 30 Tammy 7
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) Dec 21 Tammy 17
Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ... Dec 21 Tammy 1
News Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10) Dec 19 lillianna spedalieri 14
News dispatch centers closing Dec 14 Julio 17
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC