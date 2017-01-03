Hard Road Trio to perform at the Public Library
The Hard Road Trio, a Las Cruces-based bluegrass and Americana group, is the first act in the Silver City Public Library's Spring 2017 Concert Series. The group will be performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
