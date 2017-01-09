Group offers B-17 tours at area airports

Group offers B-17 tours at area airports

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Group offers B-17 tours at area airports LAS CRUCES - Residents will have the opportunity to fly on an iconic World War II aircraft beginning this weekend. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ibmuhY Boeing B-17G Superfortress "Shoo Shoo Baby" at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Sun Susanne M 7,114
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Sat Puffthemagicdragon 3
Ivan Sat Puffthemagicdragon 8
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 7 Gutierrezmarin88 47
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Dec 23 Frankenfool 3
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) Dec 21 Tammy 17
Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ... Dec 21 Tammy 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC