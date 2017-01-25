Groundbreaking for new VA clinic will be Feb. 10
Groundbreaking for new VA clinic will be Feb. 10 New clinic will be at Del Rey Boulevard and Mars Avenue Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kuAr8W A new Veterans Affairs health clinic is being built at 3401 Del Rey Boulevard. Construction should be finished in late 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|volks
|7,120
|affrique (May '12)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|249
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|7
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC