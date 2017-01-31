A southern New Mexico man suspected of absconding with his 2-year-old son and setting a La Mesa home on fire was indicted last week by a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court records show. Grand jury indicts father on arson, child abuse charges LAS CRUCES - A southern New Mexico man suspected of absconding with his 2-year-old son and setting a La Mesa home on fire was indicted last week by a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court records show.

