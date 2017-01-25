The DoA a Ana County Magistrate Court in Las Cruces has been evacuated due to a gas leak, a court official told the Sun-News. Gas leak prompts evacuation at Magistrate Court LAS CRUCES - The DoA a Ana County Magistrate Court in Las Cruces has been evacuated due to a gas leak, a court official told the Sun-News.

