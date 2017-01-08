First phase of Las Cruces street ligh...

First phase of Las Cruces street light project nears completion

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

First phase of Las Cruces street light project nears completion About 95 percent of lights on city's major streets have been replaced with energy-saving fixtures Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2i7Z1xW The city of Las Cruces logo is seen on a window at the entrance of city hall, 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces. LAS CRUCES - A project to replace about 2,700 light fixtures on major streets in Las Cruces is about 95 percent complete and is anticipated to be finished in February.

Las Cruces, NM

