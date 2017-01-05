Father accused taking son from La Mes...

Father accused taking son from La Mesa home released from jail

LAS CRUCES - The Anthony, New Mexico, father accused of taking his 2-year-old son from his grandparent's home in La Mesa earlier this week and fleeing to Mexico was released from custody Thursday morning, jail records show.

