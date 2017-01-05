The Anthony, New Mexico, father accused of taking his 2-year-old son from his grandparent's home in La Mesa earlier this week and fleeing to Mexico was released from custody Thursday morning, jail records show. Father accused taking son from La Mesa home released from jail LAS CRUCES - The Anthony, New Mexico, father accused of taking his 2-year-old son from his grandparent's home in La Mesa earlier this week and fleeing to Mexico was released from custody Thursday morning, jail records show.

