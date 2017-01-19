Ex-jail officer charged with battery
A former DoA a Ana County jail officer who was convicted of second-degree kidnapping and other charges in 2014 was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of battering an ex-girlfriend at a restaurant in Mesilla, court records show.
