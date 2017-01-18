Ewing to teachers: 'Stop worrying' abouta

Ewing to teachers: 'Stop worrying' about standardized tests LAS CRUCES - LCPS Superintendent Greg Ewing on Tuesday addressed student and staff concerns about over-testing and teacher evaluations. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k1WS4X LAS CRUCES - New Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Greg Ewing, on what he described as his "Look, Listen and Learn Tour," on Tuesday addressed the concerns students and staff have expressed about over-testing and teacher evaluations.

