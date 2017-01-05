Erin Sullivan to Channel Marilyn Monroe in with Love, Marilyn at The Cutting Room
Lovers come and go in the playful and sensual musical "With Love, Marilyn," weaving stories behind the men that Marilyn Monroe loved, starring Erin Sullivan , who recently received critical acclaim for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Mark Medoff 's "Marilee & Baby Lamb: The Assassination of an American Goddess" at the Rio Grande Theater. Sullivan as Monroe performs your favorite songs such as "I Wanna Be Loved By You", "My Heart Belongs To Daddy", and "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend."
