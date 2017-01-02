Dona Ana County treasurer appeals corruption conviction
The former Dona Ana County treasurer who was removed from office after being convicted of public corruption and gross immorality is appealing. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that an attorney for David Gutierrez last week filed a notice in state District Court to appeal the judgment that led to Gutierrez's firing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|T rules
|7,097
|Ivan
|Dec 30
|Tammy
|7
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
|Warrant issued in child abuse case (Mar '10)
|Dec 19
|lillianna spedalieri
|14
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC