Deputies names being used in apparent scam Names being used in alleged scheme to clear warrants Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jxcUDX The emblem of the DoA a Ana County Sheriff's Department, headed by County Sheriff Enrique "Kiki" Vigil and Undersheriff Eddie Lerma, is seen here. LAS CRUCES - Someone falsely identifying themselves as a DoA a Ana County Sheriff's deputy is operating a scam in order to legitimize a longtime warrant scam, sheriff's department officials said Wednesday.

