DACC welding program retains accreditation
DACC welding program retains accreditation LAS CRUCES - The DACC welding program has successfully completed its third-year audit by the American Welding Society. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ktZtVQ Students in DoA a Ana Community College's Welding Technologies program learn the trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Mikey
|7,119
|affrique (May '12)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|249
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|7
|N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|FacePalmingINTENSELY
|35
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 7
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC